PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OAOFY traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. PJSC Tatneft has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $52.14.

PJSC Tatneft Company Profile

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates in four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It holds interests in oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

