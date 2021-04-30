Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,199.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,045,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

