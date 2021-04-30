PlayGame (PXG) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $820,953.08 and $13,850.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00065975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.47 or 0.00765486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.07 or 0.07521999 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

