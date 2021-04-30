Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Sidoti cut Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.11. 2,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $96.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $260,676.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $1,861,548. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $33,294,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

