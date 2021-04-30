Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLRX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $33.35 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 856.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

