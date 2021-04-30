Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 203.4% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Plus Products stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 32,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,403. Plus Products has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Plus Products Company Profile

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

