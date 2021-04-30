Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PII. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.13.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $137.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

