Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $160.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

PII stock opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Polaris by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

