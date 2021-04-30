Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.000-9.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

