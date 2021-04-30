Polaris (NYSE:PII) Trading Down 4.1%

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $136.89 and last traded at $137.43. 18,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 822,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Get Polaris alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.