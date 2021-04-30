Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira Purchases 1,300 Shares

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,280 ($26,495.95).

POLY opened at GBX 1,520 ($19.86) on Friday. Polymetal International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.42 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,492.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,617.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,957 ($25.57).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

