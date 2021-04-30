Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Update

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,294,000 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the March 31st total of 5,809,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 85,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $29.63.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.