PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

PWFL stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $283.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

