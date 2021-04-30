PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPD. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.38.

PPD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.20. 346,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 307.93.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,852,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPD by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after purchasing an additional 772,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,769,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

