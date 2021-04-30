PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

PRAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.13.

PRAH opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.54. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.