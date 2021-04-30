Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

PRAX opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,265,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,610,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,881,000. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,722,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

