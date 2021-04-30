Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $476,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,479.79.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,429.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,911.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.