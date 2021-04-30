Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,534.8% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 79,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,881,000 after buying an additional 74,853 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Visa by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,195,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,053,000 after buying an additional 162,196 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 35,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.37.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $236.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

