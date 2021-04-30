Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRBZF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Shares of PRBZF remained flat at $$96.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.54. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $97.72.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

