Primecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.05 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $2.05 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,040,980 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.