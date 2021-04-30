Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Primerica were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 222,042 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $25,080,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.29.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.52. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $163.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

