Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,638 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 437,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 301,191 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 559.7% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 187,111 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.