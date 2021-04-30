Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $139,000 Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $440.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

