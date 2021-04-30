Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 262.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Verastem by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM opened at $3.08 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $528.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

