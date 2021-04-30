Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $157,000 in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $12,213,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ROOT opened at $10.85 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

