Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $183,000 in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MITK. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $16.51 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

