Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Sapiens International by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $32.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.