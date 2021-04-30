Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 373 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $859.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $845.79 and a 200-day moving average of $659.66. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.18 and a 52-week high of $901.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.