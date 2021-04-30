Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $150,000 Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $483.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.