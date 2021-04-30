Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,889 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,611,000.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $46.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several research firms have commented on AIRC. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

