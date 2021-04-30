Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

NYSE VEEV opened at $282.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.43. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.79 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.