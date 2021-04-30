Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 6.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.64 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

