Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in HSBC by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.