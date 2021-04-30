Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1,173.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,639 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,944,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

IVZ opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

