Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,198 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS ITA opened at $106.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.