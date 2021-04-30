Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Short Interest Down 77.3% in April

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,595,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RXMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,581. Progressive Care has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12.

Get Progressive Care alerts:

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.