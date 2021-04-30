Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Progyny alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of PGNY opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.64 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,812,379.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,864 shares of company stock worth $22,476,134 in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Progyny by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progyny (PGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.