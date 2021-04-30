Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.47.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of PFPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.01. The company had a trading volume of 83,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $8,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.