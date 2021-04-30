Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 29,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,682. Propanc Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

