ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 401,122 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.