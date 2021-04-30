ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463,459 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 994,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 176,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

