Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,499. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.41. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $279.92. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

