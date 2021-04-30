Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,499. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $279.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

