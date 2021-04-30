Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Update

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,900 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,594 shares of company stock valued at $30,107,701.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,859,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $20,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,628,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,484. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

