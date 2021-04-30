Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €95.00 by Baader Bank

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.66 ($107.83).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €88.62 ($104.26) on Wednesday. Puma has a 1 year low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a 1 year high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 167.61.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

