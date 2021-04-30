Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Down 77.1% in April

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PHPYF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 14,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Pushpay has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

