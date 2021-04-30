Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for iCAD, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of iCAD in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICAD. Oppenheimer began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $449.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

