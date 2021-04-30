Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Issued By Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.07, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.30.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

