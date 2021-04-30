Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Raised by Analyst

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

DENN opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.63, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.