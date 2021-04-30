Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

STNG has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of STNG opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 204,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 158,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $2,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

